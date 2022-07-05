ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rogan says he’s passed on opportunities to have Trump on podcast

By Olafimihan Oshin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZv2z_0gVc26L200

Media personality Joe Rogan said that he has passed on multiple opportunities to have former President Trump on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During an appearance on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” released on Monday, Rogan told host Lex Fridman that he wasn’t a supporter of the former president, adding that he refused to help him expand his platform.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said on the podcast episode, according to Mediaite. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan also told Fridman that he believes the Trump era will “be one of the weirder times.”

“When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself,” Rogan said.

This comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is holding a series of public hearings in which it is making the case that Trump was at the center of an effort to retain power that led directly to the attack.

In a surprise hearing last week, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison gave explosive testimony detailing several incidents involving Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. In one incident she described, she said the president knew members of the crowd at his rally at the Ellipse that day were carrying weapons but pushed to do away with magnetometer screening because it was affecting his crowd size. Trump has denied those allegations.

Rogan also said he believes Trump will run for another term as president, saying that he’ll run against a “dead man,” referring to President Biden.

“Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, (Joe) Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage,” Rogan told Fridman. “I think he’s seeing ghosts”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing police find missing 58-year-old man

UPDATE: (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says Larry Taylor has been found safe. The alert has been canceled. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a man who last spoke with his family in May. Larry Taylor is 58-years-old, weighs about 175 pounds and is 5-foot-7. His family reported him […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in armed robbery case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. Two people have felony warrants, and one subject is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. CASE ONE:. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. LPD...
LANSING, MI
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Lansing police searching for runaway 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway. Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family. She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy