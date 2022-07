The Dubois County Fire Chiefs and Tammy Humbert, Director of the Emergency Management Agency, issued a warning to residents regarding the dry conditions and open fires. We are not currently under a burn ban but the potential for fires going out of control is a major concern, they said in a press release. The ground and vegetation are very dry, these conditions make it extremely easy for controlled burns to get out of control quickly. Please be responsible if you must burn!!

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO