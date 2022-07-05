ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Juvenile in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgsAL_0gVbvtdl00

On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.

The driver of the involved vehicle drove away from the scene after the accident. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed the pedestrian to a hospital in critical condition. Vehicle parts found at the scene showed that the car is possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze and there may be damage to the driver’s side mirror. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

July 5, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Brooklyn Fellure died after a crash in North Las Vegas; Brandon K Iglesias arrested (North Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Brooklyn Fellure as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas while officers arrested 18-year-old Brandon K Iglesias in connection with the accident. The fatal car crash took place near Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The investigation...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on a freeway on-ramp in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 3:48 a.m. on the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Man refuses to leave car, causes blockage for traffic in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near I-15, Pinto Lane

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. It happened around 3:48 a.m. near I-15 South and Pinto Lane. Nevada Highway Patrol says an unknown male adult was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. The male...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nv Rrb
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 2 people injured after a high-speed crash in North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)

One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

3 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

On Wednesday, three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Henderson. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the area near North Boulder Highway and East Rolly Street at about 4:35 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed three people to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. According to the officers, one of the victims was listed in critical condition.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy