Juvenile in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.

The driver of the involved vehicle drove away from the scene after the accident. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed the pedestrian to a hospital in critical condition. Vehicle parts found at the scene showed that the car is possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze and there may be damage to the driver’s side mirror. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

July 5, 2022

Source: 8 News Now