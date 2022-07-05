ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban reinstated

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- A Florida law banning abortions after 15 weeks is back in place Tuesday, after a state court judge had ruled the law violated the state's constitution. The state then filed an appeal of the judge's decision, which automatically suspended the judge's decision under Florida law. The...

North Carolina governor signs executive order to protect abortion rights in the state

(RALEIGH, N.C.) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to strengthen access to reproductive health care in the state on Wednesday. The order takes several steps to defend the existing services in North Carolina, including to state that patients who receive abortions or providers who perform abortions will not be penalized or criminalized for providing, receiving or inquiring about reproductive health care services.
AAA: Texas experiencing largest weekly gas price drop this year

TYLER – AAA is reporting the largest weekly gas price decrease for the year in Texas. The statewide gas price average per gallon is $4.33, AAA said. That is .16 cents less than on this day last week and $1.52 more per gallon compared to this day last year. AAA said drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.44 per gallon. According to our news partner KETK in Longview, the average gas price today is $4.39, compared to $4.53 a week ago. In Tyler, average gas prices are down to $4.27 from $4.40 last week. Texarkana’s gas average is now $4.36 from $4.51 last week. The main factors behind the recent drop, according to the AAA, is that crude oil prices are dropping due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year and increased supply regionally. July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel.
