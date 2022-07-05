ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puscifer in Chicago: See Stunning Live Photos

Cover picture for the articleMaynard James Keenan has been a busy guy this year. Immediately after wrapping up several long legs of touring with TOOL, the...

Austin Weekly News

‘House music is Chicago music,’ West Side native, pioneer says

House music is “to Chicago what Gogo music is D.C,” according to international platinum recording artist and West Side native Chantay Savage. House is currently a hot topic in pop culture as mainstream artists like Beyonce and Drake have released new songs inspired by the sound. “I’m here...
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th and includes live music, food, local vendors and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

From Addict to Advocate, Chicago Woman Defeats Addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment.

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience, and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as medication-assisted treatment or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Harper Court Summer Music Series

A summer tradition since 2015, the free outdoor concerts feature local musicians and bring a festive sense of community to Hyde Park. This series takes place on the first Thursdays of the summer, from 6-9 pm. Hosted by Hyde Park’s ace impresario, Mario Smith, good vibes, dancing and great music are always a highlight.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
stormlakeradio.com

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
CHICAGO, IL
