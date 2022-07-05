With Spectacular Installations and Abstractions, Artists Redress Colonial Violence and History

America is 245 years old! Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way and become a great nation and a great power. But with great power comes great responsibility. And America could be at a defining moment in history. According to historian Os Guinness, all our struggles and founding documents have as their fuel the covenant the Israelites made with God at Mt. Sinai. Freedom comes from God. Not from man. The only true freedom in this world has as its author, The Almighty. The signers of the Declaration of Independence at the Second Continental Congress of July 4th, 1776 knew that. But today, many of our citizens of this Republic do not know that, or if they do, are trying to re-write history in their own image. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, historian and best-selling author Os Guinness talks about his new book, The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai’s Revolutionary Faith and The Future of Freedom. He makes the claim that today’s Woke ideology, various forms of Critical Theory, and the tearing down of historic statues is not part of our 1776 roots and the American war of Independence from Great Britian, but on the French Revolution, whose foundation is the Enlightenment and secularism. But Guinness goes a step further and says God’s Law is the only source of true freedom. Because the paradox of freedom is that it must be ordered, otherwise freedom begets anarchy. If there are no rules to follow, laws to obey, then freedom itself becomes an oppressive cudgel, morphing into a ‘will to power.’ Are we there yet? Listen and find out. (This episode previously aired on July 4, 2021)

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO