Roan Mountain, TN

Visit Roan Mountain

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health...

www.elizabethton.com

elizabethton.com

Volunteer of the Week: Donald Hlavaty

It was a simple thing the way it happened. One day, while walking his dog, Donald Hlavaty noticed his neighborhood looking a little … shabby. He thought to himself as he paused, “Maybe I’ll just pick up some trash as I go along.”. And that’s how it...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Holston Habitat kicks off construction of new home in city

Holston Habitat for Humanity will mark the beginning of its latest Elizabethton home build with a groundbreaking geremony in partnership with Habitat homebuyer, Patti. The event will be held at the site of the future Habitat home, located at 608 Blevins Ave. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, by either attending in person or viewing the event on Facebook Live.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Acoustic Jam on Stage today at Roan Mtn. Park

Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held today, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mtn. Summer Concert features Jim and Cheri Miller

The Roan Mountain Spring Concert Series will feature Jim and Cheri Miller on Saturday, July 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Community Park. Roan Mountain natives Jim and Cheri Miller are always a favorite with their multi-instrumental old tyme music — guitar, fiddle, banjo, autoharp, dulcimer, hammer dulcimer and more. They’re truly amazing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
City
Roan Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
elizabethton.com

Food City nominees named Top Women in Grocery

ABINGDON, Va. — Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery initiative recognizes the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry. Two Food City women grocers are named among this year’s top winners — Molly Austin, front-end operations special projects manager, and Amanda Gulley, store manager.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

Community Calendar

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Volunteer Tennessee Commission announces $7.4 million in AmeriCorps Grants to 18 Tennessee organizations

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, July 5, Volunteer Tennessee, the state’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced that Tennessee received nearly $7.4 million in AmeriCorps grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency responsible for national service and volunteer programs. Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness in Johnson City will...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Access to new Watauga River boat ramp open

Access to the new boat ramp along the Watauga River in Elizabethton is open to the public. The ramp is located along Lovers Lane under the Bristol Bridge and provides fisherman, emergency personnel and others access to the river. After weeks of construction, the parking area has been completed and the area has opened to the public.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
#Volunteers#Americorps#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Snake#Twra#Tai Chi Qigong
elizabethton.com

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor, 75, of Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2022, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn., following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was surrounded by her family and love at the time of her passing, with her husband, only daughter, and sister by her bedside.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Turning 47

On July the 4th I turned 47. Life is funny when you’re 18. You imagine you will always be 18 and with each passing year you don’t contemplate getting older but we do. I don’t really feel much different than I did when I was 18 or I have suddenly changed to the point of not noticing. The one thing I tend to do on my birthdays is reflect back on the past year and years and see how much my life has changed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Saylor joins WCSO as Public Information Officer

JONESBOROUGH — Sheriff Keith Sexton is pleased to announce that Susan Saylor is now Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “The night I was appointed Sheriff, Susan stepped up and began working with us in her role as Communications Director for Washington County,” Sexton said. “Now she is working exclusively for the Sheriff’s Department to ensure the community is informed.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

My New Favorites will perform at Covered Bridge

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the band, My New Favorites. The group features a mix of honky tonk and Appalachian music played on the old clawhammer banjo. Led by award winning songwriter Jeffery Benedict, the group is both funny and fun-loving, Also featured are viruoso Westley Harris, bass player Amy Benedict, and Jason Carpenter, a one-man band percussionist. The group has been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival, and PBS-TV series, Song of the Mountain, as well as many other musical venues in the tri-state area. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and family and sit back and enjoy a free concert while relaxing by the Doe River. The concert is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Dept.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson, 69, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Joe Clarence and Ethel McKinney Birchfield and was born on August 4, 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ella Mae Birchfield, and four brothers, Clarence Birchfield, Howard “Lit” Birchfield, Earl Birchfield and Bill Birchfield.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Ester Carrier Stout

Ester Carrier Stout, 91, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at NHC Health Care, Johnson City. She went to meet her savior, celebrating with family and friends with a smile and grace. A native of Carter County, she was born September 5, 1930 to the late Alex and Bessie...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set Friday for veterans, their families

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary will do a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. The distribution will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 W. Elk Ave. Those attending the food distribution are asked...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

A Live Lived: Louise Guy was known for her giving spirit

There’s a quote that says: “If nature has made you for a giver, your hands are born open, and so is your heart; and though there may be times when your hands are empty, your heart is always full.”. Louise Guy’s family described her as a giver. “When...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Local teacher named finalist for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Elizabethton City School drama teacher Megan Foster has been named one of nine finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. The winner will represent Tennessee at all required National Teacher of the Year events, including several national leadership conferences and the national recognition week in Washington, D.C. He or she will also fulfill Tennessee Teacher of the Year speaking requests and presentations, as well as serve a two-year term on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU scholar publishing on trauma during COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are working through an important question: How do we teach and learn during a crisis?. Scholars at East Tennessee State University are at the forefront of that conversation. A “gift to higher education,” as one reviewer put it, the book...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Overnight Highway 19-E vehicle crash with fatality

A Jonesborough man died after the car he was driving crashed into a church building Monday in Elizabethton. Officials said the accident took place about 11 p.m. Monday. Matthew E. Anderson, 37, was driving a silver-colored Toyota Corolla that crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive and crashed into the west side of Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, in the 1200 block of Highway 19-E.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

