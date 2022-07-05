61 Year Old Pullman Man Accused Of Child Rape Facing Additional Charges

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has allocated roughly 10.5 million dollars for local water and sewer projects. The largest earmarks are for the Cities of Kendrick and Genesee which each received nearly 4 million dollar loans for wastewater projects. The City of Juliaetta received nearly 2 million dollars for a sewer project while Genesee will get nearly 2 million dollars for a drinking water project. The Hoo Doo Water and Sewer District in Harvard received about 43,000 dollars to identify needed wastewater improvements. The City of Potlatch got about 31,000 dollars to develop a plan for upgrading its water system. The City of Bovill received about 43,000 dollars to identify improvements needed for its drinking water system.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO