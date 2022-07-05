MPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man In Theft Case

There are traffic delays for construction on several local highways in Whitman County today. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising that flaggers and pilot cars will be directing one lane of traffic through a work zone South of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195. Traffic will also be delayed on State Route 26 West of Colfax and on SR127 South of Dusty. The US195 and SR26 work for today is scheduled to end at 7:00. The SR127 work is set to end at 1:00 this afternoon. Traffic delays continue today on US195 South of Rosalia for concrete work.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO