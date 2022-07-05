MPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man In Theft Case

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting her 41-year-old boyfriend while he was sleeping and hiding his body in their bedroom for a couple of days. According to a news release from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, on June 29, a patrol...
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a battery that occurred in the Rapid River area on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the 39-year-old female victim was in and out of consciousness and had been hit in the head several times with a fish club, which resembles a small baseball bat.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 5:02 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Gifford-Reubens Road near milepost 1, in Nez Perce County, Idaho. According to police, a 19-year-old female, from Lewiston, was traveling northbound on Gifford-Reubens...
LEWISTON - Crews from Nez Perce County Fire and Lapwai Fire were called to respond to a shop on fire on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m. The location was on Rodeo Lane, south of Tammany Creek Road and west of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. According to Nez Perce County Fire, the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It has been exactly 18 years since the body of Catherine Avis was discovered in a rural field outside of Valleyford. Family members say the 40-year-old's remains were so badly decomposed, her body had to be identified through a fingerprint and a tattoo she got in honor of two of her children. The medical examiner could only determine Catherine was the victim of homicidal violence. For years, the case has gone cold.
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty is in jail after he failed to sell his cattle. A jury convicted Marcus Jacobson on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court last month. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
During the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 1, Idaho state police were found in force, driving up and down Lewiston hill, U.S. Highway 95 and 12. They're working to keep our local highways safe. I rode with Trooper Tauna Davis who is based in Lewiston, Idaho.
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has narrowed the search for a new Chief of Police down to three candidates. After reviewing and submitted applications through a national search, the three finalists are scheduled for interviews on July 18, 2022. On this day, there will be three interview panels comprised...
An Ohio man died in last weekend’s 3-wheeler crash near Colfax. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified 50-year-old Alfred Laponza Jr. of Seven Hills Ohio as the man who died in the crash.
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, July 4, 2022. Car needs towed for parade. Driver for vehicle removed vehicle. No Report. Officer requested a case. Two vehicles moved for the parade. No Report. ------------------------------------------------ 22-M05388 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: N MAIN ST; NOM...
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a female from a shoplifting investigation. Officers believe the subject may have stolen several bottles of liquor from the Safeway on Friday. Anyone with information about the female is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
The Washington State Patrol reports that the pilot who was seriously injured in Friday’s plane crash near LaCrosse is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington Washington was flying alone in the single-engine plane when it crashed. Kennedy was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSP Trooper Travis Brawdy located the downed plane and began rendering aid to Kennedy.
KELLOGG — Two people were rescued from the Coeur d’Alene River after being pulled underwater by a swift current. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people drowning in the river on Saturday. They were floating down the river when they got caught up on a tree and were pulled under, KXLY reported.
COLFAX - Just past 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers took a report of an injury ATV accident in the area of McNeilly Road, near Milepost 1, west of Colfax. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and determined an adult male had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field when he went over a berm of dirt at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler went airborne, causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV.
There are traffic delays for construction on several local highways in Whitman County today. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising that flaggers and pilot cars will be directing one lane of traffic through a work zone South of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195. Traffic will also be delayed on State Route 26 West of Colfax and on SR127 South of Dusty. The US195 and SR26 work for today is scheduled to end at 7:00. The SR127 work is set to end at 1:00 this afternoon. Traffic delays continue today on US195 South of Rosalia for concrete work.
KAMIAH - According to the U.S. Forest Service, continued roadwork on Forest Service Road #247 on the North Fork Ranger District will require a road closure between the junction with Sheep Mountain Saddle Road #680 and Scofield-Sourdough Road #246, effective Wednesday, July 6. The closure is anticipated to last through Friday, July 8.
The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting public comment on its long-term plan for highway construction projects. The 2023-2029 Transportation Investment Program draft includes a project for U.S. Highway 95 North of Viola. The plan calls for extending the Northbound passing lane over Crooks Hill. The work is scheduled to take place in 2029.
Wastewater treatment plant operators play a critical role in keeping Washington’s water clean. The facilities deal with everything homes and businesses dump in or flush down the drain. This includes items sewage systems were not made to deal with. Each year, the Washington Department of Ecology honors the wastewater...
