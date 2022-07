If any Louisianans still want to hoist a cold one to the memory of the Confederacy’s most famous general next Jan. 19, they’ll need to do it on their own time. By action of the 2022 Louisiana Legislature and signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday, once marked as a state holiday in Louisiana, has been deleted from the list of eligible days off for state employees. So has Confederate Memorial Day, which used to be observed April 26.

