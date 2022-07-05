ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Mexico Wind Conditions

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrier air will return to the state, bringing a downtick in monsoon storm...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture increases into the weekend

Moisture will be on the increase across New Mexico over the next couple of days. This will help to increase the chance for storms in central parts of the state this weekend. Storms mostly stayed along and east of the central mountain chain Thursday afternoon as drier air limited storm development across the western half of the state. A boundary will sweep across New Mexico tonight, moving from the northeast to the southwest into Friday afternoon. This will increase storm chances across the eastern half of New Mexico and into the southwestern parts of the state too for Friday afternoon. A couple storms could be strong or severe in northeastern New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon becomes more active this weekend

The monsoon switches pattern this weekend, trapping in moisture across the state. This will bring more daily rain and thunderstorm chances to the mountainous terrain and surrounding areas, including the Albuquerque metro. Moisture and temperatures will increase this weekend as an area of high pressure gains strength over the Four...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture will linger around all weekend, continuing to create daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Above average temperatures will also persist through the weekend ahead, before cooling down to seasonable by mid next week. The best potential for showers and storms today will be along and east of the Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Western and central New Mexico dries out Thursday

Drier air will continue to nudge into western and central New Mexico Thursday, bringing even drier weather to this part of the state. Eastern New Mexico will see an uptick in storm chances Thursday though. Another downtick in storms Wednesday across New Mexico as dry air continues to move in...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms, more rain on the way this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday will be dry and mostly calm across the Western and Central parts of the state, air continues to push east. Isolated mountain storms are expected across the south central part of the state and pushing into the northeast as well. Flash flooding is possible, especially for the Sacramento Mountains into this afternoon […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hotter with more spotty storms for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFDA

Eastern New Mexico provides $30 million for water supply system

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A coming water supply system for Eastern New Mexico got an inflow of $30 million from the state of New Mexico today. Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham announced the investment in the pipeline that will bring water from Ute Reservoir to numerous towns like Clovis and Cannon Airforce Base.
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Doña Ana County offering sandbags to residents for monsoon season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County is giving out empty sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding from monsoon rains. Each household is allowed up to 25 empty bags but in flood-prone areas, up to 50 per household will be provided. County officials recommend filling sandbags close to where they will be used. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs uses solar power to roast green chile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs is taking a unique approach to roasting New Mexico’s staple crop, green chile. Researchers at the labs were able to use concentrated sunlight sun to roast the chile, instead of using propane. “I’m hopeful for seeing how the next generation of chile farmers in New Mexico such as myself […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle. charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal. infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few. populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who...
Louisiana Illuminator

Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — It’s a nice storefront sandwiched between an insurance office and massage parlor. Two double-sided signs on the sidewalk in front of the building off San Mateo in southeast  Albuquerque advertise free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. Their website has resources for social services, housing and adoption care.  One thing these places won’t […] The post Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New Mexico and Texas reach agreement over rights to water in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- An agreement between New Mexico and Texas has been reached over the rights to water in the Rio Grande ahead of a tentative scheduled trial on the matter, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Both states have agreed to continue negotiations, potentially saving taxpayers...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Famous New Mexico chile could cost more than usual this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile harvesting will begin in about a month, but for many farmers, this has been a more challenging year. Because of this, consumers may see that struggle translate to the price you pay for it. “To a New Mexican, chile is like turkey to Thanksgiving....
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $807,573 which is 177% higher than the state average of $291,328.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

