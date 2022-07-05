New Mexico Wind Conditions

Moisture will be on the increase across New Mexico over the next couple of days. This will help to increase the chance for storms in central parts of the state this weekend. Storms mostly stayed along and east of the central mountain chain Thursday afternoon as drier air limited storm development across the western half of the state. A boundary will sweep across New Mexico tonight, moving from the northeast to the southwest into Friday afternoon. This will increase storm chances across the eastern half of New Mexico and into the southwestern parts of the state too for Friday afternoon. A couple storms could be strong or severe in northeastern New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO