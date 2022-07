There are many drugs which are used in both veterinary in human medicine, but trilostane has a rare distinction. While it was previously used in human medicine in the USA, it has been withdrawn from such purposes. Since this withdrawal, it has been approved for use in veterinary medicine. Used mainly to treat Cushing's syndrome in dogs, trilostane is seen as being more appropriate than previous drugs used to treat this condition. These latter drugs include mitotane, a product which had the serious adverse effect of damaging adrenal glands.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO