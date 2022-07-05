Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. While Shane Wright was long considered the front-runner to be the top pick, the New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec second. In another surprise, the Arizona Coyotes took Logan Cooley third with Wright slipping to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4. Slafkovsky, who was named MVP at the Beijing Olympics for leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games, started thinking this was possible after meeting the Canadiens at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. “I felt they were pretty interested,” said Slafkovsky, who was caught off guard when Montreal general manager Kent Hughes announced his name. “When I heard ‘from Slovakia’ I went, ‘Wow!’”

