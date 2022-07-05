ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

 2 days ago

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday. The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with The Associated Press...

The Associated Press

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. While Shane Wright was long considered the front-runner to be the top pick, the New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec second. In another surprise, the Arizona Coyotes took Logan Cooley third with Wright slipping to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4. Slafkovsky, who was named MVP at the Beijing Olympics for leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games, started thinking this was possible after meeting the Canadiens at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. “I felt they were pretty interested,” said Slafkovsky, who was caught off guard when Montreal general manager Kent Hughes announced his name. “When I heard ‘from Slovakia’ I went, ‘Wow!’”
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL -- Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, the NHL announced. He was 53. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. "It's a sad day for for me personally,...
Ivan Fedotov
Chuck Fletcher
Dmitry Peskov
Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
Putin's blue-light dash to the Kremlin: Police convoy races Russian leader to mystery late-night meeting in Moscow seat of power after agreeing to share nuclear-capable missiles with Lukashenko

Mystery surrounds a late night dash to the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin amid suspicions he has prepared a new televised statement on the war in Ukraine and tensions with the West. Video shows his Aurus limousine in a late night dash to his Moscow seat of power at 23:00 on...
Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war as footage shows the moment a Russian base is pounded by powerful howitzers

Vladimir Putin has lost yet another high-ranking military officer amid bitter fighting in Ukraine as his forces suffer a series of humiliating setbacks. Lieutenant Colonel Pavel Kislyakov, 40, was buried today with full military honours in his hometown in Moscow region. Kislyakov, commander of a prestigious unit of Russian paratroopers,...
Ukraine to Summon Turkey Envoy After Russian Grain Ship Sailed

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Ukraine will summon Turkey's ambassador to seek clarification, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, a day after a Russian-flagged cargo ship suspected of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left a Turkish port. The dispute comes at a time of record food prices globally, as conflict in Ukraine, the...
