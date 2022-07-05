MTS Offering $5,000 Hiring Bonus for Bus Drivers Amid Tight San Diego Job Market

A Rapid bus in downtown San Diego. Courtesy MTS

In another sign of San Diego’s tight job market, the Metropolitan Transit System is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for new bus operators.

The transit agency said Tuesday it is actively recruiting for a wide range of jobs, including trolley operators, mechanics and administrative positions. Smaller hiring bonuses are available for some of these positions.

“Like many businesses, MTS is currently experiencing a workforce shortage,” said Sharon Cooney, the agency’s chief executive officer. “We hope these sign-on bonuses can serve as an incentive for those seeking a fulfilling career path in transportation, and help MTS continue operating a great system for our region.”

The unemployment rate in San Diego County dropped to 2.7% in May from from 3% in April, reaching the lowest level this century.

MTS said it offers paid training for some jobs, including bus, trolley and maintenance positions.

Last month the San Diego Unified School District announced $10,000 hiring bonuses for special education teachers and school nurses.