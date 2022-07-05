Obituary for Theresa Anderson

A celebration of life is planned for Mary Lou Winter under the direction of Trout Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9th at 2:00 pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ponca City, OK. Mary Lou (Phillips) Winter passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 in Enid, Oklahoma at the age of 95. Mary Lou was born on May 22, 1927 in a rural farmhouse near Industry, Illinois, the fifth daughter born to Melvin Carl Phillips and Pearl Rosina Keeran. She graduated from Industry High School and attended Western Illinois University, in Macomb, on scholarship. There she obtained a Bachelor of Education degree. While at WIU, Mary Lou met Dallas Winter. They married on June 19, 1949, one month after graduating college, and were married 72 years when Dallas passed away in July 2021.
