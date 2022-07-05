ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shidler, OK

Obituary for Theresa Anderson

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 21, 1969 ~ June 29, 2022 (age 53) Theresa Anderson...

www.poncacitynow.com

poncacitynow.com

Obituary for James “Jim” Potter

Jim Potter, age 62, passed away on July 6, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His family is currently working on a meaningful obituary to honor his life.
PERRY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Verda Hosseini

A celebration of life for Verda Sheppard Hosseini will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the chapel at Roberts and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Nardin, Oklahoma. Dr. Matt and their children invite all friends and family to join in celebrating Verda’s life.
BLACKWELL, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Mary Lou Winter

A celebration of life is planned for Mary Lou Winter under the direction of Trout Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9th at 2:00 pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ponca City, OK. Mary Lou (Phillips) Winter passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 in Enid, Oklahoma at the age of 95. Mary Lou was born on May 22, 1927 in a rural farmhouse near Industry, Illinois, the fifth daughter born to Melvin Carl Phillips and Pearl Rosina Keeran. She graduated from Industry High School and attended Western Illinois University, in Macomb, on scholarship. There she obtained a Bachelor of Education degree. While at WIU, Mary Lou met Dallas Winter. They married on June 19, 1949, one month after graduating college, and were married 72 years when Dallas passed away in July 2021.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Lila Champlin

June 26, 1943 ~ July 3, 2022 (age 79) On Sunday, July 3, 2022 Lila Lee Champlin, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home in Ponca City OK at the age of 79. Lila was born on June 26, 1943 in Arkansas City, KS to Harold...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Richard Behar

March 31, 1929 ~ May 25, 2022 (age 93) Richard Calvin Behar, age 93 and life-long resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, died on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, West Haven, Connecticut. Richard was born in Ponca City on March 31, 1929 to Eunice Lorene King and Ross Chester Behar. His paternal grandparents, John Claude and Mary Catherine “Minnie” Behar participated in the Cherokee Outlet Land Run, September 16, 1893, homesteading in the Tonkawa and Blackwell areas of Oklahoma.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Stillwater Manhunt Ends in Arrest

On Thursday afternoon, the Stillwater Police Department received a 911 call which prompted a manhunt that lasted several hours. Vincent Sierra was accused of attempting a first-degree burglary sometime after 1 p.m. Police said he fled on foot, and a search ensued until he was arrested at 6:30 p.m. The...
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 07/01/2022 to 07/07/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

NOC is Undertaking a Massive Book Sale and Book Drive

An enormous book sale filling the Foster-Piper Fieldhouse and book drive are in the works at NOC Tonkawa. NOC needs your assistance through donations, attending the sale and volunteering. The library at Northern Oklahoma is undergoing a great transformation to meet the needs of today’s college students. The library staff...
TONKAWA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Five Year Gap Will Perform July Full Moon Concert

Five Year Gap will take the stage for their Full Moon Concert debut on Wednesday, July 13 in Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 East Grand, Tonkawa, OK. The talented duo, Ciara Brooke and Brody Farrow, combine elements of alternative rock and folk for a sound that is uniquely theirs. Audience members will be treated to their original music along with classic pop and rock covers from past and present.
TONKAWA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Pawnee Traffic Stop Results in Meth, Gun Arrest

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma – Pawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies say a traffic stop along Highway 64 helped get 115 grams of meth and guns off the street. The traffic stop happened just east of Pawnee on Saturday evening, authorities say. Deputies say they pulled Sidney Bocanegra over, and say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Update: Water Main Repairs-Water Rationing Continues in Tonkawa

A brief update on the progress of the main water line break repairs:. Sometime during the last week of June, a large break developed in the 12” water main that brings the city’s water from the well field and out-of-town basin into town. The break occurred in the middle of the stream of the Chikaskia River. All the city’s water is transported into town via this pipeline.
TONKAWA, OK

