Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson is hinting at her stylish hosting gig at the upcoming 2022 BET Awards. The award-winning actress recently revealed how many outfit changes are involved for the night of the annual awards shows, which is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.More from WWDDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “I have about 14 or 15 changes, I’m told,” she told Billy Bush in an interview with “Extra,” adding, “I stay out...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO