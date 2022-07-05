Game #83: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

San Diego, California is known for its sunny weather, wide beaches, and lively nightlife. According to The San Diego Tourism Authority, visitors are able to explore the stunning coastline with fun activities such as parasailing, hiking, or various water sports. That said, those seeking a more relaxing excursion will also find plenty of great wine tasting rooms, spas, and cozy beach coves. Though it is less than three hours away from Los Angeles, San Diego offers a more mellow experience that still boasts a big city feel.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO