Game #83: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The Padres are giving Kim a breather in the matinee following 17 straight starts. C.J. Abrams, who was held out of the past three lineups, is taking over at shortstop and hitting ninth.
There was no love lost over the weekend as the Dodgers and Padres faced off for a four-game series. LA took the first three games from San Diego and had their eyes set on a series sweep at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Dodgers, with MacKenzie Gore, the former top prospect in all of baseball, on the bump for the Padres.
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners MLB odds series for our Blue Jays Mariners prediction and pick. The Blue Jays have not announced a starter six hours before the scheduled first pitch. Check the news wire for updates before game time in Seattle. Marco Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners.
It had been a long time, but on Sunday, the San Diego Padres finally put an end to an ominous trend. This is one that had gone on for 434 days, and it had everything to do with the way the Padres have played against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium over that period of time.
Jesse Agler joined Ben & Woods on Tuesday! Listen here as Jesse talks about returning to the booth this afternoon, the importance of having Bob Melvin at the helm, his 1st half observations as the Padres hit the midway point of the season, and more!
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert earned his 10th win to tie for the major league lead, Sam Haggerty hit his first home run in over two months and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Tuesday. The Mariners, who have won 12 of their last...
