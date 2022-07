Canada's women's international soccer team faces Trinidad & Tobago for the first time since the Olympic qualifiers in 2016 as the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship final round continues on Tuesday on Paramount+. The world-ranked No. 6 Canadian squad is coming off back-to-back draws in international friendlies, most recently a scoreless match with South Korea on June 26. Trinidad & Tobago is coming off a 2-2 match against Guyana, which came on the heels of a decisive 13-0 win over Turks & Caicos on April 9. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO