SAN DIEGO — About an hour from the city in rural East County, the San Diego region is home to a lake with a long history of giving campers and hikers a fright. Lake Morena County Park, the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County, has been deemed one of “the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.” and appears on lists of spooky spots for paranormal meddlers of the internet.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO