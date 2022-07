GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man in his 60s is being treated at a hospital following a late-night fire at a home in Glendale. Firefighters from Glendale and Peoria were called to the home on West Adobe Drive near 83rd Avenue and Beardsley Road shortly before midnight Monday. When they arrived, part of the house was on fire and a man was suffering from burns to his face and airway. He was taken to an area hospital.

2 DAYS AGO