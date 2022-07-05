ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Patrol continues focus on impaired driving enforcement

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
 3 days ago
NORWALK — As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio’s roadways safer, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement.

From 2019 to 2021, there were 39,951 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 2,002 people and injuring 24,359 others. During that same period, troopers removed 57,650 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

“Please don’t risk your life and the lives of others by driving impaired,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The impact of driving impaired is often life altering.”

This year, troopers from the Norwalk Post have removed 81 impaired drivers from our roadways.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver,” Lt. Tim Hoffman said. “Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel impaired this holiday season.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin_2022_07.pdf

