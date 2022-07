MOSS POINT, Miss — City officials are commending a Mississippi teen for saving a police officer and three teenage girls from drowning in the Pascagoula River. Corion Evans, 16, jumped into the river around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after he saw a car drive off the I-10 boat launch. The driver of the vehicle said she was following her GPS and did not realize she was headed for the water’s edge, according to a Moss Point Police Department news release Wednesday.

