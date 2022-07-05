ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Channel Your Inner Ninja Turtle! New Pizza Option In Cheyenne

By Mat Murdock
 4 days ago
I've said it once and I'll say it again, man, I love being a turtle. We have great news if you're a crime fighting turtle in Cheyenne or just a person that enjoys a nice slice of pie(pizza pie). Billy Jack's Pizza & Pub will begin slinging pizzas at their delivery...

KGAB AM 650

Summer Is Heating Up! Here Are You Cheyenne Weekend Plans

That's right, summer is heating up! It's time to figure out your weekend plans, but don't worry, I can help you out with that. There are a ton of events going on, so you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your weekend in style. Maybe you'll want to hit up a patio for drinks or lunch or dinner? Maybe taking a walk and checking out things around town? Whatever you're looking to do, I have you covered.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Frontier Days Unveils Carnival Food

Fun Biz Fair Food, the famous award-winning culinary creator of fair food across the country, will be showcasing unique rodeo eats at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the largest rodeo and western festival in the country. Like at all its fairs, Fun Biz only serves certified Angus beef...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

Concert Scheduled For Next Week In Cheyenne Canceled

This is somewhat unexpected, hip hop artist, B.O.B. was set to perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center next Thursday, July 14. But, the event itself on AXS has listed the show as canceled. You can check out the link for yourself here. I searched for a while on both Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - July 7, 2022

I am Tiny who has come a long way during my time at CAS and can't wait to find a family that will continue to help me grow! I need to go home with another dog that is more confident and outgoing than me, who can help me realize that the world isn't so scary. Due to my lack of socialization prior to my time here, I am still nervous when meeting new people. For this reason, I am recommended for a home with kids over the age of 14-years-old. When I get comfortable, I’m a goofy, happy girl who is sure to make you smile and laugh!
K2 Radio

Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase in Wyoming’s Muddy Creek

A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
BUFFALO, WY
UPDATE: Portion of I-25 just south of Wyoming-Colorado border reopened following grass fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portion of Interstate 25 located not far from Cheyenne was briefly closed Saturday afternoon due to wildfire activity in the area. Just south of the Wyoming border in Colorado, the state’s Department of Transportation shut down a section of the highway from Exit 293 (Carr) to Exit 281 (Owl Canyon Road) in both directions due to a reported wildfire in the area. Smoke was briefly visible on department cameras on the interstate.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Fire Authority seeking volunteer firefighters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With drought conditions and fire risk high in Laramie County, local firefighters are asking for help. One way to get involved is to become a volunteer firefighter. The training course is nine weeks long, and no prior experience is necessary. Laramie County Fire Authority said the best candidates are able-bodied members of the community looking to volunteer their time.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/8/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Fourth of July holiday was a special one for the Collins family. I loved the weather and found time to play nine holes of golf with my father. Last Monday, Judy and I went to a concert at FE Warren Air Force Base, where Runaway June, John Michael Montgomery, and Trace Adkins gave a free concert to current Airmen and retirees. It felt like a mini CFD, with thousands of people packing the place and being wowed. John Michael Montgomery was one of my favorite singers in the 90s. Hearing the words to “Life’s a Dance,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “Sold” took me back and made me smile. I love that our military gets entertainment like this. When the concert ended, we all turned around and watched the fireworks that were put on by CFD and the city. What a way to end an amazing day!
CHEYENNE, WY
City of Cheyenne prioritizes county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/7/22–7/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Electric Vehicles charging ports are coming to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - City officials came together Thursday morning, to discuss Laramie County’s expanding transportation plan. With upcoming Federal Grant funds for electric vehicles or EV charging stations, WYDOT’s recently announced the national push for federal and private businesses, to diversify charging stations at key interstates and sections.
CHEYENNE, WY
Annexation of County Pockets

The City Council has identified the annexation of county pockets as a 2022 priority. The City will be moving forward on this and plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts.
CHEYENNE, WY
