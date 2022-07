PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old Phoenix girl has been reported missing in Nipomo, California, which is near San Luis Obispo. Aliliana “Lily” Trujillo has been spending the summer with her father and grandmother, according to her family. She was last seen on July 1 at 12:54 a.m. after stepping outside. Her grandmother realized she was missing around 6 a.m. “The grandma went to go feed her animals that they have in the room--the bunny--and noticed she wasn’t in bed and she woke up her sister because her sister was in the top bunk. She woke up her sister and she was gone,” said Jessica Clark, Lily’s mom.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO