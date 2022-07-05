ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont Fishing Report – June 30, 2022

By Ron Powers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big bait, big fish mantra certainly holds true in northern New England as schools of pogies are holding big striped bass! Regarding bait, mackerel are most consistent by the Isles of Shoals with pollock much more omnipresent and making for more than adequate bait!. New Hampshire Fishing Report....

onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – July 7, 2022

Many anglers are all abuzz about 50” fish but the object of their attention does not necessarily have stripes! School tuna have invaded Massbay in a major way and these fish are swarming Stellwagen Bank and seem to be hitting everything. Almost lost in the hysteria is big bass fishing which is about as good as it gets thanks to the bounce back kids themselves – pogies!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

Big incentive increase to help weatherize more Vermont homes

Winooski, Vermont – It may be the middle of summer, but Vermont families know winter is always coming. New incentives from Efficiency Vermont that cover up to 75% of a comprehensive home weatherization may help keep thoughts of winter at bay a little longer. Available to income-qualified Vermont households...
VERMONT STATE
WPFO

Drought expands in Maine amid dry start to summer

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, revealing that drought is starting to rapidly expand across Maine. This week, about 35 percent of Maine is considered to be experiencing "moderate drought." That's approximately double the coverage compared to this time last week. Nearly 75 percent...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

VIDEO: Eagle spotted swimming through Maine waterway

It's not something you see every day, an eagle swimming its way through a Maine waterway. Kayaker Liam McMillan was fishing in Prospect earlier this month when he spotted just that. The eagle made it's way from one side of the water way to the other, flapping its wings to...
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone of Black Hall Outfitters prepares to release one of many large stripers he’s landed recently. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 7, 2022

The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Woodcock Creek (Below the dam) Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. French Creek. Boaters should remember to register their boat or obtain a launch permit before using a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission access....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best berry picking in New Hampshire

Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
FARMINGTON, NH
WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
Travel Maven

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had to dodge some windy weather early on the 4th of July weekend but were able to put together some successful trips later in the weekend. They have seen a nice new slug of fluke show up on the grounds, with better numbers of fish of all size classes. There is still no shortage of scup and sea bass on the half day and full day trips as well, so action remains steady. The wind forecast looks perfect for the weekend, so be sure to book a trip before they fill up!
HOBBIES
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-July 7, 2022

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby or LOC as everyone calls it, kicked off with a bang on July 2. Big fish were caught all around the lake, starting with the current Grand Prize leader – a 28-pound salmon reeled in by Bruce Raggi, Jr. of Farmington and fishing out of Wayne County. Second place salmon overall, and first in the salmon division, was Jason Hayes of Michigan with a 27-pound king he caught out of Wilson. On the same day, he also reeled in a 12-pound steelhead that took over the lead for that division. Matt Ashmore of Hamlin caught the first-place brown trout while fishing out of the Oak, a 15-1/2-pound fish. In the lake trout division, the leader is a huge 29-pound, 3-ounce fork tail from Henderson Harbor. The derby continues until July 31, and you can still register. Fish the same day if you sign up before 7 a.m. Check out loc.org for a complete leaderboard. Of course, you must be in it to win it. Capt. Roger Young of Papa Smurf Charters took his daughter and boyfriend out fishing last Saturday for fun fishing. Of course, you know the rest of the story. Sarah Young of Terryville, CT reeled in a 31-plus pound salmon out of Wilson for the biggest salmon of her life. She was not in the derby.
HOBBIES
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
american-rails.com

New Hampshire Scenic Train Rides

Despite its small size at just 9,350 square miles, ranking it 46th out of 50 states, New Hampshire carries a long, fascinating history with railroads. Thanks to its location in the heart of New England, the birthplace of railroading, the Granite State's first can be traced back to 1835. In...
LIFESTYLE
WPFO

High gas prices forcing Mainers to change their outdoor plans this summer

(BDN) -- With the recreation season in full swing, many Mainers and tourists are determined to do whatever it takes to enjoy the great outdoors. But this year, some simply can’t. Hikers, anglers, all-terrain vehicle operators, campers, boaters and other recreational enthusiasts are excited to hit the trails and...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Gas Stations in New Hampshire Offer $2.38 a Gallon Prices

You have to love the Granite State. With the motto "live free or die," there is no other state that I would personally rather live in. Granite Staters are good people, hardworking, and kind. Just last week, something really incredible happened at two gas stations in New Hampshire. Travelers on...
LITTLETON, NH

