Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby or LOC as everyone calls it, kicked off with a bang on July 2. Big fish were caught all around the lake, starting with the current Grand Prize leader – a 28-pound salmon reeled in by Bruce Raggi, Jr. of Farmington and fishing out of Wayne County. Second place salmon overall, and first in the salmon division, was Jason Hayes of Michigan with a 27-pound king he caught out of Wilson. On the same day, he also reeled in a 12-pound steelhead that took over the lead for that division. Matt Ashmore of Hamlin caught the first-place brown trout while fishing out of the Oak, a 15-1/2-pound fish. In the lake trout division, the leader is a huge 29-pound, 3-ounce fork tail from Henderson Harbor. The derby continues until July 31, and you can still register. Fish the same day if you sign up before 7 a.m. Check out loc.org for a complete leaderboard. Of course, you must be in it to win it. Capt. Roger Young of Papa Smurf Charters took his daughter and boyfriend out fishing last Saturday for fun fishing. Of course, you know the rest of the story. Sarah Young of Terryville, CT reeled in a 31-plus pound salmon out of Wilson for the biggest salmon of her life. She was not in the derby.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO