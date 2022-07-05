ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

By PA Fish and Boat Commission
Cover picture for the articleAnglers are catching Walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching Muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch throughout the reservoir on a variety of baits. Mercer...

