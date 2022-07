Ohio children now have an option to prepare for kindergarten at home at no cost to families and receive a computer for free. Waterford Upstart is an educational nonprofit working to help all children be successful in school. The state of Ohio also wants to invest in your child’s future, so they have funded Waterford Upstart for four-year-olds in the state. This state funding means it costs you nothing.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO