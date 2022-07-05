ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Introducing Atlantic’s Newly Redesigned Pump Vaults

By Pond Network
pondtrademag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Water Gardens is proud to introduce two totally redesigned pump vaults and a new vault extension that fits them both! The new PV7500 and PV15000 vaults occupy the same footprint as Eco-Blox, so the vaults can easily fit...

www.pondtrademag.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Tools Made in the U.S.A. of 2022

American-made tools seem to be harder and harder to find these days. With so many products being made overseas, you may be looking to give your business to a tool company that makes its products right here in the United States. Buying tools made in the U.S.A. will help support the country’s overall economy along with American businesses and workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
yankodesign.com

This portable wireless charger is a handsome example of form and function in harmony

Portable chargers or power banks are a dime a dozen these days, including the new breed that sports wireless charging capabilities. They might come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing that most have in common is that they look no better than plastic bricks inside your bag. Some even weigh like bricks, too. Granted, some people couldn’t care less about how their portable batteries look, but that is a frame of thinking that takes for granted the importance of a well-designed and well-made product. It also presumes that you can’t have both functionality and aesthetics in the same thing, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. That is what makes the NOA Daytripper stand out, not just for its dashing good looks but also for being a witness in the marriage of beauty and technology.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The 5 best flashlights: Light the way

Flashlights are a tool that we take for granted -- until we're stuck with one that barely illuminates the path ahead. Instead, skip the dim horror movie lighting and choose a reliable model. A flashlight should combine power with performance, so you can ensure you're always prepared. When any old...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy