Introducing Atlantic’s Newly Redesigned Pump Vaults

Portable chargers or power banks are a dime a dozen these days, including the new breed that sports wireless charging capabilities. They might come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing that most have in common is that they look no better than plastic bricks inside your bag. Some even weigh like bricks, too. Granted, some people couldn’t care less about how their portable batteries look, but that is a frame of thinking that takes for granted the importance of a well-designed and well-made product. It also presumes that you can’t have both functionality and aesthetics in the same thing, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. That is what makes the NOA Daytripper stand out, not just for its dashing good looks but also for being a witness in the marriage of beauty and technology.

