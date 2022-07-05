The CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.

