Summer is in full swing but there are some holiday fanatics who are counting down to Christmas. For the Christmas crazies that are looking to get into the holiday spirit a little early, Hallmark's Christmas in July programming is underway. The network is popular for its Countdown to Christmas lineup that typically begins right after Halloween with all original Christmas movies playing 24/7. A few years ago, they started Christmas in July, typically playing fan favorites and adding a few new originals. This year, there are three new films on rotation. Holiday family and love sappy movies are in their glory.

