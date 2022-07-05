ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers eyes 2023 opening in Brownwood

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownwoodNews.com confirmed with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Tuesday that a franchise is coming to Brownwood in 2023. An email received from Kim Huynh, Public Relations Specialist for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers stated,...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Domonique Stephens

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. After previously serving as a member of the Early Chamber of Commerce, Domonique Stephens is three months into her...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Pickleball increasing in popularity, finding a home in Brownwood

One of the fastest growing recreational sports in the country – pickleball – is finding its groove in Brownwood as well. Brown County resident Kathy Williams became acquainted with pickleball on an out-of-state vacation in 2020, and is one of the people spearheading the growth of the sport locally.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Brownwood, TX
Lifestyle
koxe.com

Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Services for Donald are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Bethany Pittman

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. You never know what can happen when you try something new, and Bethany Pittman is living proof. What turned...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Rachel Oehler Hall, 63, of Bangs

Rachel Oehler Hall, age 63, of Bangs passed from this life Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. A Celebration of Life for Rachel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bangs Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BANGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Frozen Custard#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Shipley Donuts#Vienna Beef
brownwoodnews.com

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze, age 51, passed away July 3, 2022 in Brownwood Texas. She was born June 26, 1971 in Abilene Texas. Loreen is survived by her son Brandon Glaze and wife Lana of Abilene, Texas. Her brother Jackie Fletcher of Abilene, Texas. Her sisters La Donna Harris and husband Bruce of Abilene, Texas; and Doreen Langford and husband Don of Abilene, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Robert Earvin Welch Jr.

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Suzanne Fry Blount, 77, of Early

Suzanne Fry Blount, age 77, was brought home by our Heavenly Father on July 3, 2022. She is joyfully reunited with her husband of almost sixty years, Louie Neil Blount, who preceded her journey on January 24, 2021. Born on July 30, 1944, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to Henry...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Wesley Roy Adams, 45

Wesley Roy Adams, 45, passed away suddenly on June 29,2022, at his home in Addison. Wes was born May 8, 1977 in Brownwood to Steve and Cindy Adams. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1995 and continued his education at Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. He was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brownwoodnews.com

100 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 100 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 100 positives this week, 11 were PCR, and 89 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 51 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There is 1 person currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

17-year-old shot in leg after being attacked by several people at Brownwood home

BROWNWOOD, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot in the leg after he was attacked by several people when meeting a woman about a marijuana purchase, Brownwood Police said. According to the Brownwood Police Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call about shots fired came in to the Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center. The caller identified himself as the victim and said he was running away from several people near Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain. The caller told dispatch he was shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

One Injured in Coleman County Wreck

Coleman County first responders responded on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, to a two vehicle accident on Highway 153, west of Glen Cove, not far from the Coleman and Runnels county line. A landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter was set up at the entrance to Hords Creek Lake. One person was transported from the wreck site to the helicopter to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries. The other driver did not require medical treatment, according to Coleman Fire. The Texas DPS was called to investigate the wreck.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Wreck Thursday Night Highway 153 West of Coleman

At 11:26 pm Thursday night, Coleman and Glen Cove fire departments and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to a wreck on Highway 153, a few miles west of Coleman, near County Road 430. The initial report was one vehicle in the roadway and an 18 wheeler off the roadway. At least one person was injured. Flow of traffic will be restricted on Highway 153.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

New City Administrator Hired by City of Bangs

Bangs filled a long-time void in its city government during a special called city council meeting Tuesday night, as Llano City Manager Erica Berry was unanimously approved to be the new City Administrator/EDC Director for the City of Bangs. Berry, who was not in attendance, is expected to start her...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Arrest Made After Brownwood Shooting

According to a media release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am, Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a report of shots fired. The caller identified himself as the victim and stated that he was running away from several people on Belle Plain. The caller stated that he was shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Brownwood teen ambushed, shot during marijuana deal

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning. The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Street and that he had been shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Notice of Jury Duty Cancellation

The prospective jurors who received a summons for jury duty for the week of July 18th, 2022 from the office of the District Clerk of Brown County do not need to appear. The jury has been cancelled.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy