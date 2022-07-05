ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

CRAWFORD | Why TV math is not in favor of Louisville (or ACC) in conference expansion

By Eric Crawford
wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The problem in trying to project college conference expansion is that we're not using regular math. We're using TV math. And of all math, TV math is particularly subject to change. But here's where TV math stands right now. Few people watch much of anything...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

wdrb.com

BOZICH | Conference realignment bingo, guaranteed to entertain, enflame, endure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing a loose alignment with the Pac-12, which has a group of teams talking to the crumbling Big 12, which is still trying to process losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference, which is keeping an eye on the Big Ten, which is waiting on Notre Dame, which keeps stiff-arming the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's finally July and the first of two NCAA recruiting live periods for men's college basketball coaches is here. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches are also allowed on the road again later in the month for another five-day evaluation period - the final for this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville women's basketball event loaded with talent

The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville becomes a big-time stop for women's college basketball programs tomorrow. The NCAA six-day evaluation period kicks off for college coaches, who will make Louisville a stop with the Run 4 the Roses and Nike EBYL events running on the 84 courts in the Exposition Center. The Run 4 the Roses event began on Tuesday but the elite older teams play first on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Breaking down the Louisville's women's basketball roster

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz likes to joke about recruiting that "it's never done" for his staff. And once again this offseason, that statement seems to hold true. "We are never finished," Walz said. "We are always looking to see if we can improve and get better....
LOUISVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

2024 shooting guard Jack Benter talks Purdue offer and interest

June and July are some of the most important months on the college basketball recruiting calendar. College coaches are hosting visitors and traveling all over the country to evaluate prospects. The Purdue coaching staff is no different and they recently issued an offer to Brownstown (Ind.) Brownstown Central 2024 shooting...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said it plans to start construction on a new paddock immediately. The track made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday, immediately after the Spring Meet ended on July 4. "Closing Day at Churchill Downs was a special one," the track said....
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Louisville Paving appoints F. Hunter Strickler as president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — F. Hunter Strickler has been named president of Louisville Paving & Construction, after being involved in the family business for nearly two decades. As a fifth-generation leader, Hunter navigated his way through the organization from a summer laborer during high school and college, to a night shift Superpave Plant Technologist on paving crews and at our Bluegrass Testing Laboratory. Hunter progressed through operations as a Project Manager, Division Vice President, and most recently Executive Vice President of the LPC organization at large.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

She Was Locked In An ‘Attorney Booth’ At Louisville’s Jail And Not Checked On. She Killed Herself.

For the last 18 hours of her life, Stephanie Dunbar was kept locked in a cramped “attorney booth” at the Louisville jail. Unlike a traditional cell, it lacked a mattress, running water or a toilet. The room wasn’t designed for incarceration, but Metro Corrections sometimes uses the booths when single cells aren’t available and an inmate needs to be segregated from general population.
LOUISVILLE, KY

