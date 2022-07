Investigators in Orange County are looking at whether illegal fireworks were to blame for a number of fires throughout the area on the Fourth of July holiday. Glen Colby, in Fullerton, was one of the first people to get water on his garage after it burst into flames and then spread to his home around midnight. Neighbors rushed to help the homeowner as firefighters rolled in. The cause of the blaze at Colby's home is under investigation, but firefighters shared their thoughts with the homeowner. "Probably a firework, that's what they're saying. A fireman said that," Colby told CBSLA. Illegal fireworks are to blame...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO