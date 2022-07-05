ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR. GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427... The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag....

www.kulr8.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
eastidahonews.com

‘Shark Tank’-like event planned for Pocatello

POCATELLO — Many great business ideas never sprout legs. They wither and die due to a lack of funding. Still, more are forced out of small cities, like Pocatello, to large metros, like Salt Lake City and Boise. Alex Arreola, Lisa Brian and Denis Clijsters, each a business owner...
KIFI Local News 8

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
eastidahonews.com

Motocross racing making a return to eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Motocross riders haven’t had a place to race in eastern Idaho for several years now, but that’s about to change. The Idaho Falls Motocross Association recently signed a 5-year lease with the city of Idaho Falls to use the track at Noise Park inside the Idaho Falls Raceway.
KIFI Local News 8

Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless

For weeks, a homeless camp has sheltered under the gazebo of the Japanese Friendship Garden. Many residents of Idaho Falls have called for the city to remove the individuals. But because of a 2018 court ruling, representatives for the city say there's not much they can do. The post Court ruling limits how Idaho Falls can respond to homeless appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello police seek witnesses to a disturbance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29. The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. If...
