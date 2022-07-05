ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

7 Central Indiana Splash Pads Worth the Drive

By Indy's Child
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to beat the heat this summer? Then get your family to a splash pad! Indianapolis and Central Indiana are home to some of the best splash pads and spray parks anywhere. Splash pads are lots of fun for kids of all ages — everyone from babies to teens (and even...

wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Zoo staff working to bring back wandering macaw

INDIANAPOLIS — Birdkeepers at the Indianapolis Zoo are working to bring back a wandering macaw that ventured outside its normal flight pattern Wednesday evening. According to an Indianapolis Zoo spokesperson, two green-winged macaws, named Orchard and Vineyard, flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday evening and landed in a nearby neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Top 6 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | July 8-10

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 6 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Enjoy food trucks along with our famous apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies from the Sugar Shack. You can also enjoy picking flowers here at Dulls Tree Farm. Admission is $10/car or $5/person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
wdrb.com

New food, drink options added to Indiana State Fair menu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put on your eating pants and buckle up, because new, deliciously wacky food and drink options have been added to this year's Indiana State Fair menu. The original cowpie, deep fried cheese on a stick or deep fried brownies seem to be the safer options. But those wanting to be more adventurous can try the Flamin' Hot Cheetos walking taco, pretzel nacho bites or pickle pizza.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX59

Indianapolis events aim to assist struggling Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no doubt times are tough, and Hoosiers could all use a little extra money in their pockets. Whether you’re looking for a little extra help or a chance to help yourself to a new career, there are several free events planned this weekend which may help you and your family get ahead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
WTHR

How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Natural Resources inquiring about wild turkey broods

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by reporting wild turkey broods seen through August 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Salamone Bros Gourmet Sandwiches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrew Salamone from Salamone Bros. Gourmet Sandwiches joined us on All Indiana this week!. He featured pulled pork mac and cheese and several delicious sandwiches. You can visit their website here and call them at 317-743-8537.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN

