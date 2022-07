Treehouses offer a unique experience that lets you feel like you’re one with nature, nestled up in the canopy within a safe and comfortable structure. Building directly onto a tree is usually the point, and perhaps the defining feature. But even if you don’t have a proper tree to provide strong support, you can still mimic the feeling of a treehouse by building a self-supporting “treeless treehouse” structure of the appropriate height and scale — one that brings you to eye level with the surrounding boughs and branches.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 HOURS AGO