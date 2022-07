The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The world needs more Sarah Davachi. In these apocalyptic, endlessly stimulating times, it can be difficult to find slow and soothing (read: ambient) sounds that aren’t tied to a “Lo-Fi Beats To Study And Chill To” playlist, a corporate ad spot, or a cynical wellness campaign. (For a much more comprehensive and controversial takedown of the ambient-industrial complex, read Samuel McLemore’s Tone Glow review of Space Afrika’s Honest Labour.) This isn’t to say there’s not an abundance of good ambient music immediately available via a quick skim of the internet’s ether — only that for those relatively uninvested in the genre (myself included), it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff.

