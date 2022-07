Great Lakes Now is publishing this story in conjunction with the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s News Fellows Program. In March, during NNA’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit, a group of student journalists met with experts and policy leaders in Washington D.C. to discuss the topic of climate change. The students then further reported and wrote articles like this one for publication in state press association member media outlets. Great Lakes Now is a Michigan Press Association member.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO