SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade leaves some questioning future of healthcare

By Ashley Hoak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and giving states the license to ban abortion, is now leaving some to question the future of healthcare. According to Forbes Magazine, many...

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
CNBC

Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade will financially hurt the 'most marginalized' women, experts say

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may cause financial hardship for many women, especially those already facing economic instability, research shows. "It sadly affects the most marginalized women," said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner, physician and founder of Life Planning Partners. The Supreme Court's decision to...
