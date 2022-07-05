ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Small plane collision at Anacortes Airport on the Fourth

By Art Shotwell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA private single-engine home-built kit airplane hit a building and car at Anacortes Airport on the Fourth after losing electrical power on the ground, injuring the pilot. The pilot, a 73-year-old Anacortes man, was taken to Island Hospital. His wife arrived on scene and advised that the plane had recently experienced...

KING 5

Workers killed in Shoreline trench collapse identified

SEATTLE — Two men who were killed in a trench collapse at a Shoreline home were identified by the King County Medical Examiner on Wednesday. The victims were identified as 66-year-old Peacefield Construction Owner David Ameh and 32-year-old Demetrius Sellers, who was also employed with the company. Ameh is listed as the president of Peacefield Construction on permits filed for the project at the home.
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Construction company under investigation for death of 2 workers in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. - A construction company is now under investigation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for the death of two men who were killed during a ground collapse. Officials with L&I said investigators opened an inspection on Peacefield Construction Company, which employed the two men. Officials...
SHORELINE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person hospitalized after Everett stabbing

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect after an early morning stabbing. Police were called to the area of Lombard and Everett Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person stabbed. Officers called for medics after finding a victim with a stab...
EVERETT, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Two die while attempting to repair residential sewer line

Two individuals who were part of a crew working to repair a fractured sewer line Monday July 4, 2022 around 1:30pm died after the trench they were in collapsed around them. They were working in the backyard of a residence at the 600 block of NW 163rd St in Shorewood Hills I in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
Nationwide Report

81-year-old man dead, 71-year-old woman and another person injured after a crash near Shoreline (Shoreline, WA)

On Monday morning, an 81-year-old man lost his life while two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Shoreline. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 145th Street. The early reports showed that a 2001 Ford F-350 was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and crashed into a black 2021 Kia Niro, causing the driver to lose control and the car flipped over.
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead in trench collapse at Shoreline construction site

Shoreline fire crews are on the scene of a construction accident at a house in which two people died in a trench collapse, the fire department announced Monday. The house is located at 600 Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline. According to the fire department, a “very deep,” 20-foot long trench...
q13fox.com

5-year-old critically injured after falling from Marysville home window

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a two-story window at home in Marysville. Medics with the Marysville Fire District treated the child at the scene and was taken to the hospital on Saturday. Marysville fire officials said Snohomish County had 22 window falls at...
MARYSVILLE, WA
anacortesnow.com

Police Blotter, June 24 - 30, 2022

An 80-year-old Anacortes man narrowly avoided losing nearly $10,000 through a convoluted fraud scheme involving gift cards and crypto currency. An officer was dispatched to a reported fraud in the 1300 block of Cove Place on Thursday, June 30. The reporting party, an 80-year-old Anacortes man, reported that he had attempted to subscribe to a streaming service and that he provided his debit card information to a representative. He said that some time after that, it was requested that he obtain Target gift cards to further the process. He obtained four cards with a total of $1,500 on them and provided the card numbers to the representative. He said that following this interaction, the correspondence continued and $9,500 was put into his account, and he was advised that he needed to withdraw this money and place it into a cryptocurrency ATM, at which time he would provide the crypto information to the person he was speaking with. He said he attempted to do this but was unable to figure out how to. He said he called the help number on the ATM and explained the situation, at which time the call taker suggested that he call law enforcement. He said he still had the money that had been placed into his account. His bank advised that it had already frozen his compromised debit card and associated accounts. Prior to the man departing contact with the responding officer, one of the scam numbers called the man back and the responding officer spoke with the man on the phone, claiming to be “Peter Martin.” He said that the Anacortes man needed to go to the crypto ATM and return the money to its rightful owner. The officer advised that the man would be conducting all further business regarding this matter in person. This seemed to upset the man on the phone, and the officer ended the call after several minutes of disagreement from the man.
ANACORTES, WA
MyNorthwest

Dedo’s daily crime report: Sheriff looks for man that shot woman in face

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 6: A Tacoma man is arrested for firing his gun in his home and found with illegal weaponry, Graham deputies arrest a man that shot at an officer on patrol, and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that shot a woman in the face.
Big Country News

Washington Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries Following Single Engine Plane Crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE, WA - A 65-year-old Washington man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a single engine plane crash Friday afternoon in Whitman County. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and local emergency crews from the Lacrosse area responded to the scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The crash was reportedly in proximity of a small airstrip near milepost 104 on State Route 26 in Whitman County.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Verbal road rage in Ferndale escalates to physical, caught on video

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of Lake Terrell Road and Slater Road on Saturday, July 2nd, about 4pm due to a report of a car versus pedestrian hit and run incident. According to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater, deputies arrived and met...
FERNDALE, WA

