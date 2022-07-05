Small plane collision at Anacortes Airport on the Fourth

An 80-year-old Anacortes man narrowly avoided losing nearly $10,000 through a convoluted fraud scheme involving gift cards and crypto currency. An officer was dispatched to a reported fraud in the 1300 block of Cove Place on Thursday, June 30. The reporting party, an 80-year-old Anacortes man, reported that he had attempted to subscribe to a streaming service and that he provided his debit card information to a representative. He said that some time after that, it was requested that he obtain Target gift cards to further the process. He obtained four cards with a total of $1,500 on them and provided the card numbers to the representative. He said that following this interaction, the correspondence continued and $9,500 was put into his account, and he was advised that he needed to withdraw this money and place it into a cryptocurrency ATM, at which time he would provide the crypto information to the person he was speaking with. He said he attempted to do this but was unable to figure out how to. He said he called the help number on the ATM and explained the situation, at which time the call taker suggested that he call law enforcement. He said he still had the money that had been placed into his account. His bank advised that it had already frozen his compromised debit card and associated accounts. Prior to the man departing contact with the responding officer, one of the scam numbers called the man back and the responding officer spoke with the man on the phone, claiming to be “Peter Martin.” He said that the Anacortes man needed to go to the crypto ATM and return the money to its rightful owner. The officer advised that the man would be conducting all further business regarding this matter in person. This seemed to upset the man on the phone, and the officer ended the call after several minutes of disagreement from the man.

