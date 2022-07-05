ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Updated look at 247Sports' top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdsaD_0gVbJfWh00

It’s still early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but a few different programs are setting themselves up nicely to compete for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Recruiting class rankings are always a game of see-saw until national signing day. However, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame have to feel good about their haul up to this point.

The Longhorns have stayed put with the No. 3 class in the nation over the last week, thanks to the slew of commitments that followed five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s decision.

Two Big 12 programs have remained within the top 10 for quite some time now, while Arkansas and Miami are starting to trend upwards.

Here’s an updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports.

10

Tennessee (213.06)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyfEe_0gVbJfWh00
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

9

Miami (214.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBX7Q_0gVbJfWh00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

8

Baylor (216.29)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtCqb_0gVbJfWh00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7

Georgia (222.66)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBiOC_0gVbJfWh00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q2XG_0gVbJfWh00
Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5

Penn State (235.94)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeoTT_0gVbJfWh00
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

4

Clemson (248.25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk3Mf_0gVbJfWh00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

3

Texas (259.93)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arXJx_0gVbJfWh00
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

2

Ohio State (269.12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpWRT_0gVbJfWh00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

1

Notre Dame (280.72)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqrkg_0gVbJfWh00
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
rolling out

Grambling volleyball coach responds to being fired

Grambling State has fired its new volleyball coach. The program announced the termination of Chelsey Lucas on July 5. “The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program,” Grambling State sports information director Brian Howard wrote. “Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation.”
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ohio State#Clemson#247sports#National Signing Day#Notre Dame#Longhorns
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: 4-star Troy Bowles names final three, sets commitment date

One of Georgia's top targets has narrowed his focus to three schools and set a date for his commitment. Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Top247 linebacker Troy Bowles announced on Wednesday, per his personal Instagram account, that he is down to Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. He will announce his commitment on July 16. Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and brother of Rutgers defensive back Todd Bowles Jr., took official visits to his top three schools last month, with Georgia hosting him on June 10.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy