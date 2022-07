Opera Hong Kong is set to present Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” on August 13 and 14, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at Hong Kong City Hall’s Concert Hall, will star Apollo Wong in the title role with Candice Chung and Anna Zhang as Norina. Albert Lim and Alexander Chen will alternate as Dr. Malatesta, and Henry Ngan and Jiang Kuncheng will take turns as Ernesto. Patrick Chan rounds out the cast as the notary. The performance will also feature the Opera Hong Kong Orchestra and Opera Hong Kong Chorus.

