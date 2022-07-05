ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heckmondwike: Police arrest two in drug-trafficking investigation

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman suspected of being involved in trafficking heroin from Pakistan to the UK have been arrested. The pair were detained on Tuesday at a property on Lyndale Crescent in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire,...

www.bbc.com

UPI News

Police raid criminal organization behind smuggling 10,000 migrants

July 6 (UPI) -- Around 40 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, cars and drugs seized in a wide-ranging operation across Europe aimed at reducing human smuggling, authorities announced Wednesday. Multiple agencies targeted a major criminal network suspected of involvement in smuggling up to 10,000 people...
BBC

Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man re-arrested after body find

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found by police searching for a missing 20-year-old Bradford woman. Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend at about 14:00 BST on 26 June. West Yorkshire Police said a body had...
#Heckmondwike#Police#Pakistan#Heroin#Crime#Lyndale Crescent#National Crime Agency#Nca
BBC

Aberdeen drug trafficker jailed and told to change career

A repeat drug trafficker has been jailed for four years by a judge who told him he should consider a career change. Anthony Newman, 31, was caught in Aberdeen in January with cocaine and cannabis worth £140,000. He admitted drugs charges at the High Court in Edinburgh. He has...
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
BBC

Undercover police officer 'invited into military armoury'

An undercover police officer, posing as a criminal, was invited into a military armoury, a court has heard. It was part of a plot by two serving Coldstream Guards officers to sell him ammunition, prosecutors allege. Southwark Crown Court heard the police officer also visited Kirtland Gill's house to collect...
The Independent

Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’

An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Crime gang jailed after flooding Bucks with cocaine

An organised crime gang who flooded Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire with cocaine has been jailed for a total of 66 years and four months. Police say they purchased the drugs from Lancashire before transporting them into the south. The organised operation ran from March 31, 2020 to May 26, 2021,...
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
