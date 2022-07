OAKLAND — Del. Dan Cox, Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, spent a few hours at the Oakland B&O Train Station Tuesday for a meet and greet. “As somebody who represents Western Maryland — my wife and I have been married 26 years, and we have 10 children — we are stakeholders,” he said. “We’re just like every other Western Marylander in that we ... want our kids to be able to raised here, be able to have a family here and have a business and a job, to have opportunities and not have to move, so that’s our goal.”

