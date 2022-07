A gas line break forced evacuations in downtown Hutchinson on Thursday morning. Hutchinson Fire Department officials said underground boring equipment struck a 4-inch line, causing the leak in the area of 9th and Main just before 11 a.m. There were 110 people evacuated in an area between Main and Poplar, from 8th to 10th Avenues. The Salvation Army building was opened to shelter the evacuees.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO