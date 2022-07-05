Hudson boy killed by collapsed ceiling in Nebraska

Marcia Lou Williams, age 81 of River Falls passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her residence. Marcia was born to Laurence and Joyce (Bauman) Hilleren on June 3, 1941 in Benson, Minnesota. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class on 1956. She would later marry Dale Williams on June 6, 1959 in Benson. This union blessed them with two sons, LaVern and Raymond. (Marcia was fond of gardening, sewing, baking, canning and watching the birds outside her home. Her family was very important to her.) Marcia is survived by her children: Dale is survived by his beloved wife Marcia of 62 years; sons, LaVern Williams and Raymond (Mary Beth) Williams; grandchildren, Garrett (Emily) Williams and Melanie Williams; great-grandson Andrew Williams; Brother: Dell (Sue) Hilleren, and sister, Leann (Carl Jr.) Ahrndt. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Williams, and parents, Laurence and Joyce Hilleren.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO