Hudson, WI

Hudson boy killed by collapsed ceiling in Nebraska

River Falls Journal
 2 days ago

A 10-year-old boy, the son of a Hudson pastor, was killed when the roof at a hotel pool collapsed in York, Nebraska, on Sunday, July 3. Police have not yet released the name of the boy, and nobody could be reached from the church office Tuesday morning. At...

River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Traditional, picturesque home for sale in River Falls

This home is surrounded by mature trees and offers every modern convenience. The home includes spacious rooms, vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, newer stainless kitchen appliances, a four season sun porch, 6-panel wood doors, a finished walkout basement with a stone fireplace, a large backyard deck and more. Asking price: $400,000.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Ronald L. Willie

Ronald Willie, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at St. Croix Falls Medical Center with family at his side. Ron was born in Hudson, WI on February 25, 1937 to Louis and Adah (Hillary) Willie. He was raised on the family farm and attended Hudson High School. After graduating in 1956, he was hired by 3M Company in St. Paul, MN.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Lee Halberg

LeeRoy P. Halberg, age 74, of Waterford, Wisconsin, formerly of River Falls, died in the hospital in Libertyville, IL on July 1, 2022. Lee was born in River Falls on January 22, 1948, to Bert and Helen (Pedersen) Halberg. He graduated from River Falls High School in 1966 and the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1970 with a degree in Industrial Technology Education.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Benjamin Prince

Benjamin Roger Prince, age 10 of Hudson, WI, died suddenly and tragically while on vacation with his family on July 3rd, 2022. Benjamin was born on January 13, 2012 in Hudson. He was the son of Timothy and Darcy (Vandermyde) Prince, and leaves behind two brothers, Caleb (13) and Jordan (9). He was a student at Willow River Elementary School and worshipped at Faith Community Church with his family.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Rev. Max A Saltzman

Rev. Max A. Saltzman, age 100, of Powder Springs, Ga., passed peacefully in his sleep on June, 16, 2022. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Violette, his foster son, Robert Luikens and daughter in law, Sharon Martino Saltzman. Survived by his children Jennifer Zeck (Greg), Paulette...
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
River Falls Journal

Marcia Williams

Marcia Lou Williams, age 81 of River Falls passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her residence. Marcia was born to Laurence and Joyce (Bauman) Hilleren on June 3, 1941 in Benson, Minnesota. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class on 1956. She would later marry Dale Williams on June 6, 1959 in Benson. This union blessed them with two sons, LaVern and Raymond. (Marcia was fond of gardening, sewing, baking, canning and watching the birds outside her home. Her family was very important to her.) Marcia is survived by her children: Dale is survived by his beloved wife Marcia of 62 years; sons, LaVern Williams and Raymond (Mary Beth) Williams; grandchildren, Garrett (Emily) Williams and Melanie Williams; great-grandson Andrew Williams; Brother: Dell (Sue) Hilleren, and sister, Leann (Carl Jr.) Ahrndt. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Williams, and parents, Laurence and Joyce Hilleren.
RIVER FALLS, WI

