Bell Tower at Surfside Presbyterian Church Struck by Lightning During Storm

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed the clerk at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery and ABC Store on Highway 41-A in Marion County yesterday. The man ‘placed two items on the counter then pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.’ At that point, officers said he took the items, along with the money and left. No one was injured during the incident. If you have any information regarding the man’s identity and his whereabouts you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee, you may remain anonymous.

MARION COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO