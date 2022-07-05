ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Bell Tower at Surfside Presbyterian Church Struck by Lightning During Storm

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring yesterday’s storms, a fire broke out after lightning struck the bell...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Man Charged in Connection to Myrtle Beach Shooting

An update on a shooting in Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week.. A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Quentin Jean is also charged with being in possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jean was taken into custody immediately after the shooting and police announced his arrest yesterday. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Highway 501 and Broadway Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Marion County Deputies Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed the clerk at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery and ABC Store on Highway 41-A in Marion County yesterday. The man ‘placed two items on the counter then pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.’ At that point, officers said he took the items, along with the money and left. No one was injured during the incident. If you have any information regarding the man’s identity and his whereabouts you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee, you may remain anonymous.
MARION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy