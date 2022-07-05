ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Animated and Live-Action Special to Air on ABC for 30th Anniversary

By Natalie Oganesyan
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Beauty and the Beast” is getting a two-hour live-action and animated special for its 30th anniversary, which is set to air on ABC on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. The project, to be executive produced by Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) and directed by Hamish Hamilton,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Raj Kapoor
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
J.j. Abrams
#Beauty And The Beast#Animated Film#Academy Awards#Walt Disney Television#Hulu Originals#Abc Entertainment
