Intriguing new ring wearable tracks your metabolism to boost performance

By Ruth Hamilton
 4 days ago

The newly unveiled Ultrahuman Ring looks just like a ring, but contains sensors that track your metabolic activity, which is then used to offer actionable insights via the companion app. While there's no shortage of fitness trackers on the market, offering all kinds of data and insights, this takes a different tack by focusing on metabolic biomarkers specifically, and opting for a completely unobtrusive form factor.

The Ring is the second wearable from Ultrahuman; the M1 patch focuses on tracking glucose levels in real time, while this new addition looks to offer a more complete set of data. Information on the brand site is a little on the 'dramatic but unclear' side, so we reached out for an explanation of how it all works. Essentially, there are optical, temperature and motion sensors hidden within the ring, which are used to track HRV (heart rate variability), sleep, temperature and movement, in real time.

"Based on these metrics and biomarkers, we are able to derive insights for users," founder and CEO Mohit Kumar told us. "The core capability is to allow people to understand their metabolism."

We suspect it will not, as the press release says, give you ultrahuman power. What it will do is give you intelligent exercise or recovery recommendations that work with your metabolic activity. For example, it can offer insights into NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), sleep efficiency and its effect on glucose metabolism, and the impact of food on your performance and recovery.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

"With the Ultrahuman ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can now understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way.  For example, you could figure how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by the lack of sleep vs the food itself," elaborates Mohit.

Another interesting aspect is that it's about as minimalist a wearable as you'll find anywhere. There's no screen. It doesn't even vibrate. All information is confined to the companion app. Such an unobtrusive design will appeal to some, although others might prefer the real-time feedback offered by a more traditional smartwatch or fitness tracker. It does, however, have the benefit of boosting battery life to a maximum of five full days.

The Ring is made from titanium, coated with tungsten carbide, which is apparently five times harder than tool steel and extremely scratch-resistant. A smooth inner and compact form factor are certainly appealing as a sleep tracker option too.

The Ultrahuman Ring will be available to pre-order globally from 7 July, with shipping from August 2022.

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

