Campbell County, WY

Campbell County fair to hold American Ninja Warrior-style competition in place of pig wrestling

By Gillette News Record Wyoming News Exchange
 2 days ago

GILLETTE — In place of pig wrestling, which was canceled this year, the Campbell County Fair will hold a Ninja Nation competition on Aug. 5.

“Our goal is to bring the excitement of the ninja competitions you see on TV to our local people and give them an opportunity to compete against their fellow citizens,” said fair coordinator Liz Edwards.

Standing 15 feet tall and running a total length of 150 feet, the Ninja Nation competition course has dual race lanes for competitors to race side by side through mirrored obstacles. All obstacles are elevated off the ground to make the event more engaging to spectators in the Morningside Park grandstands.

A dual lane timer system is included at the start and end of the course to accurately keep track of competitors’ times. Athletes will race to the finish and hit the buzzer at the top of the warped wall.

Races will be judged by Ninja Nation staff and scores are made up of completion times and number of falls.

Ninja Nation specializes in mobile ninja competitions and will fill the gap left in this year’s schedule by the cancellation of the highly popular annual pig wrestling competition, due to a shortage of pigs.

“We were crushed when pig wrestling had to be cancelled this year,” said Fair Board Chairman Trena Bauder in a press release. “Ninja Nation will be something new for our community and still provide the excitement and humor our pig wrestling participants have always enjoyed – both as competitors and spectators.”

Those interested in forming a team for the Ninja Nation competition should visit the fair’s website at campbellcountywy.gov/fair for more information and entry forms. For more information, call the fair office at 687-0200.

